Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) not able to handle the aftermath of meeting Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and rendering his apology to her. He had a very heavy heart while leaving from Akshara’s place and that was when he apologized to Akshara for whatever happened. However, the outburst of Akshara in reply to his apology was too much for him to handle. Akshara told him that he needs to live his life in guilt.

Now that Abhimanyu has come back, he is not able to forget whatever he has done to Akshara. He went through an emotional outburst which needed Dr Rohan to handle.

Now in the coming episode, Abhimanyu will try to pick himself up after the sorrowful heartbreak. He will again try to hide his emotions before his family. But the Birlas will soon face another tragedy when accidentally Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will suffer an electric shock. She will be nursed at Birla Hospital by Anand, Abhimanyu and Mahima.

Akshara will also get the news of Aarohi being unwell.

Will Akshara come down to Udaipur to meet her family?

