Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira Puts Allegation On Armaan For Marrying Her Forcefully, Dadisa Becomes Happy

Star Plus television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show has seen major twists in the past few days. As seen so far, Dadisa asks Armaan (Rohit Purohit) to get a divorce from Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Armaan asks Abhira to sign the papers and part ways with him, to which she agrees. Later, Abhira asks Dadisa to help her as the last 15 days are left in the house to resolve Armaan’s parents’ relationship. But Dadisa agrees to help her only when she gives a false statement in court so that Armaan and Abhira’s divorce can be finalized.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see major drama when Abhira finds herself trapped in a tricky situation, and soon, Armaan holds her hand and calmly tells her that it is their relationship. She doesn’t have to make decisions under pressure. Later, Abhira in the court falsely accuses Armaan of marrying her forcefully, which leaves Armaan furious. Soon, Armaan comes home and starts throwing stuff here and there, where Ruhi and Armaan’s mother try to stop him.

Meanwhile, Abhira, under Dadisa’s influence, makes false allegations against Armaan. In this intricate web of relationships, Abhira fulfills her part of the deal with Dadisa, and now it’s Dadisa’s turn to step in and help Abhira navigate the turbulent waters of Armaan’s parents’ relationship.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows. The first generation featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, and now the fourth generation features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sandhwani.