Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan is in demand

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) passing her fourth-year exams and joining the college for her final year. She tried seeking permission from Dadisa, but she remained adamant. However, Ruhi gave her Dahi cheeni and wished her luck. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) went to drop her at the college.

The coming episode will deal with Abhira’s first day in college. However, Armaan will enter her class to give her notes when he will be recognized by the faculty and the students. They will ask him to spend time with them. Armaan Poddar will soon be in demand with girls eager to talk to him. The faculty members of the college will request Armaan to stay back as the kids have organized a dance performance for him.

All of it will make Abhira jealous. She will not like the fact that she is known as Armaan’s husband. She will want to put her effort and study well.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1169 15th January Written Episode Update

Abhira tried as much to seek Dadisa’s blessings before her first day at college. But Dadisa remained adamant.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.