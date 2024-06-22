Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan promises to wait for Abhira; believes in his love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) getting injured on his chest when he was stabbed by goons. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) could not call the doctor home owing to the riots. She nursed Armaan and took care of his wound. Armaan told Abhira that they were made for each other, and she had to understand that. Abhira wanted time and told Armaan that she would think about it.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan getting better and deciding to move out of Abhira’s house. Madhav will show his concern for his son, but Armaan will not be ready to accept his concern. Armaan will tell Abhira to take her time. He will promise that he will wait for Abhira’s consent, and that as a mark of love, he would light a lantern of love every evening till the time Abhira would give her consent.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1327 21st June Written Episode Update

Abhira brought an injured Armaan home. She had no other option but to treat Armaan herself. She handled the situation well and nursed his wounds.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.