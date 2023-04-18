Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen major twists and turns that have changed the equations and interpersonal relationships between core characters in the show. The recent illness track of Abeer has picked up pace and the audience is keen to see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) getting to know the truth about Abeer’s real identity. As we know, Abeer is Abhimanyu’s child but Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has not revealed it to anyone. However, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) has come to know of this, but for the sake of Ruhi, she has hidden it from Abhimanyu.

At this juncture, Akshara wants to take Abeer for further treatment for his heart ailment to the USA. She is trying her best to convince Abhinav (Jay Soni). However, Abhimanyu stands tall and has refused to let go of Abeer. There is an emotional connect that Abhimanyu can sense with Abeer.

The promo that has come on air suggests that Abhimanyu will soon get to know of Abeer being his son. He will be shocked to know this and will confront Akshara with the truth. He will tell Akshara that she has not right to decide on Abeer’s future single-handedly.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.