Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan leaves; Abhira gets shocked

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) starting a new chapter in their lives as strangers, despite their connections and closeness from the past. Pulled into the politics of the college, the two of them got tricked into a ragging session, which turned out to be awkward, yet funny. Even though they prefer to be away from each other, destiny dragged them closer, with them longing to see the other on the campus.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira bond over a cup of noodles, which will rekindle their past occurrences, leading to an emotional moment. This will make Armaan realise his mistake. He will decide to leave the campus and make himself worthy to get the love of Abhira again. Abhira will soon get to know of Armaan’s departure. She will feel the pain and will long to stop him.

Will Armaan leave, or will he be dragged further into the college drama?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.