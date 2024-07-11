Zee TV Serial Twist: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhayaya ShivShakti To Rabb Se Hai Dua

In recent days, audiences of Zee TV’s famous series, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya ShivShakti, and Rabb Se Hai Dua have watched nail-biting dramas with ups and downs. Check out amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs in one spot.

1) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming twist, we will see that the Inspector takes Harsh out of jail and starts taunting him, saying that he wants to become a doctor, but he becomes a pervert. He also states that now you will be treated in jail in our style by listening to this, Harsh is shocked. Later on, Amruta and Virat come to the police station to meet Harsh, and they see that Harsh takes the Inspector’s gun and threatens all the members of the police station that he can shoot himself, seeing that Amruta is stunned. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s leads.

2) Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming twist, we will see that Mohini says that she is bearing the pain of being away from Kundan (a male snake), and she won’t let her Kundan go away from her, even if she has to dig the grave of the entire Kashyap family. On the other hand, Dadi tells Shakti the truth about Mohini, that Mohini is not a woman but a Naagin. She has come to our house with a purpose, and the purpose is Shiv. By listening to this, Shakti is shocked. Arjun Bhijali and Nikki Sharma are the show’s leads.

3) Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming twist, we will see that Subhaan threatens Mannat by saying that she shouldn’t even try to create a rift between Subhaan and Ibaadat. Later, Mannat says that she is ashamed of what she did and has already apologized to him, and she wants to apologize again by listening to this; Subhaan rudely leaves from there. Later, Mannat challenges herself, and she says that very soon, Subhaan will be her. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Ayesha Rughani are the show’s leads.