Television | TV Show Written Updates

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa, which will air on 25 August 2024, will feature a pivotal moment in which the audience will witness the heartwarming reunion of Anuj and Anupama. On the other hand, Anupamaa's dizziness leads to an emotional reunion with Adhya at Sanghvi's house. Immerse yourself in the full episode and empathize with the emotional journey!

StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1387th episode, which will air on August 25th, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama comes to Sanghvi’s house and tells the Dean that he has paid for the food, as they gave her 30 rupees extra. She says she has a habit of not keeping even a single rupee extra for anyone and comments on it. She tries to leave, but suddenly, Anupama feels dizzy and faints.

Later, Dean and his wife take Anupama into the house and help her. They offer her water, and she tries to find Adhya while drinking. On the other hand, Adhya prays to God that she wants to meet her mother, Anupama, and father, Anuj, on Janmashtami and cries a lot. In the next scene, Dean’s wife tells him that if Anupama is not feeling well, then he should take her to the hospital.

Listening to this, Anupama says that she is fine and tries to leave the house. Suddenly, the phone falls, and Anupama tries to pick it up, but suddenly, she sees Adhya looking outside the room. Anupama is in shock. She and Adhya make eye contact, and Adhya says not to speak anything.

Anupamaa Today’s Written Update-

In the latest episode, Anupama’s stall is attacked by goons, resulting in a fire that leaves her shop in ruins. Amid her distress, Anupama prays for help and finds solace in her faith. Meanwhile, Anuj steps in to run the stall and tends to Anupama despite injuring his hand in the process. Their shared memories and past support strengthen their bond, even as Vanraj, witnessing their interaction, grows suspicious.

Vanraj’s tension escalates when he receives troubling news about Paritosh, leading him to confront his son and issue ultimatums about money and loyalty. Paritosh and Pakhi face Vanraj’s harsh demands, creating further family discord. Anupama, however, finds a glimmer of hope as she receives her first order and sees support from her community, with Anuj eager to help despite his commitments.

Amidst this, Adhya, intrigued by Anupama’s growing reputation, attempts to reach her for food orders but cannot connect. Meanwhile, Meenu brings her friend to Anupama’s stall, and Anupama is celebrated as a skilled chef, boosting her spirits despite ongoing challenges. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.