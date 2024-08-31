Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the episode of Anupamaa, which will air on 1st September 2024, Anupama fights for life in the OT, and her condition deteriorates, leaving Anuj restless.

The StarPlus show Anupama, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the upcoming episode, on 1st September 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) tirelessly bangs the bell in the temple, praying for Anupama (Rupali Ganguly).On the other hand, Anupama fights for life in the OT, where the doctor looks shocked by the flat lines on the heartbeat machine, hinting at Anupama’s lifeless body, and Anuj faints at the temple because of the torture he gave himself.

As Anuj wakes up from the unconscious, he sees Anupama walking towards him. Anuj asks Anupama she promised to build a house and grow old with him and why she is leaving. Anupama intensifies the scene, saying she is just going away from eyes but not his soul, bringing them close in an emotional moment.

Anupama Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Meghna stabbing Anupama, leading her to fall. Everyone witnessing the incident was shocked. Anuj holds Anupama and begs her to wake up. At the same time, Adhya, Toshu, Pakhi, and other family members get worried about Anupama. Soon, Anuj asks Toshu to take Anupama to the hospital. But before leaving, Anuj feels furious at Meghna, but he prioritises saving Anupama.

On the other hand, Dean comes and is shocked to see Meghna’s attempt to kill Adhya, leading to Anupama’s injury. He confronts Meghna and reveals that he supports her, thinking she is in grief, but she is a criminal as she tries to kill Adhya. Dean warns Meghna that he will leave her forever if anything happens to Anupama.

On the way to the hospital, Anuj and Adhya recall the memories with Anupama, and Adhya asks Anupama to wake up as she wants to beg pardon and give her all the love she deserves. On the other hand, family members cry their hearts out while Leela, Meenu, and Kinjal pray for Anupama by performing Lord Krishna’s Jal Abhishek.

Later, at the hospital, the doctor takes the case and files it under police matter. The doctor shares that Anupama’s condition is very critical, and they have less hope. Adhya panics, and Anuj takes care of her and wishes that Anupama will fight back.

Later, as Anupama’s condition worsens, the doctors give Anuj papers to sign as they will perform a surgery where there is a one percent chance of survival. Anuj looks at the positive side and runs away to the temple after signing the paper. On the other hand, Anupama is declared safe for the moment, but the doctors reveal they have only fifteen minutes to save her life.