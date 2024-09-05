Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus's Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, airing on 6 September 2024, you will see a major drama when Toshu misbehaves with Anupama.

The StarPlus television show Anupama, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with its interesting storyline. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. The upcoming episode, airing on 6 September 2024, promises to keep you hooked.

In the upcoming episode, Toshu decides to take the place of the head of the family. He orders everyone not to do anything without his permission, upon which Anupama taunts him. The next morning, Toshu organizes a puja and forcefully asks Leela to perform the Padi ceremony.

Anupamaa Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Megha accepting her fault and crying bitterly. She begs pardon from Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), who promise to find their daughter Priya. Anupama also allows Megha to meet Adhya whenever she wants.

As Anupama arrives, she hugs Adhya. Then they hear loud noises from the Shah house, where Toshu taunts Baa for crying unstoppably. Toshu says mean things about Vanraj and disrespects everyone. Soon, Anupama enters the house and slaps Toshu. She orders him to keep quiet, and Toshu expresses his feelings, saying it would have been better to be an orphan than to have parents like Anupama and Vanraj. He misbehaves with her.

Anupama ignores Toshu when he orders that he is the new head of the house. Anupama consoles Leela and Hasmukh supports her. Soon, she returns to Aasha Bhavan, where Adhya takes care of her. Anupama expresses her concern for the Shah family, and Anuj highlights his disappointment with Vanraj for being unable to handle his family and respect his parents. Anuj shares that bad times have come for the Shah family.

On the other hand, Toshu shouts at the kids who call Vanraj their superhero. Kinjal stops Toshu and warns him while Dimpi expresses her concern over money, shocking Kinjal. Later, Dimpli tries to talk to Titu, who refuses to discuss anything about money.

Later, Sagar, Anuj, and Bala make food at the Anu’s Kitchen truck, where Adhya takes photos for social media. Anupama oversees the scene and becomes happy. Adhya questions Anupama for not resting, and she shares that she loves watching all of them working together, creating a beautiful moment.