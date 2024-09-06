Television | TV Show Written Updates

Anupama, the StarPlus television show produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, entertains the audience with interesting twists and turns. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. The upcoming episode, airing on 7 September 2024, promises to keep you hooked.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj is happy that he and Anupama have reunited. But an unknown fear or question bothers him, and he wonders whether they have really united. As they begin to make Ganesh murti together for Ganesh Chaturthi, Anuj and Anupama come close, creating a confused moment. In contrast, Adhya gets worried witnessing Anuj and Anupama’s closeness.

Today’s episode begins with Meenu, Kinjal, Leela, and the kids meeting Anupama (Rupali Ganguly). Meenu hugs Adhya, and they recall each other’s memories from the past. Amidst the happy family moments, Toshu enters the scene and questions everyone about how they met Aasha Bhavan members without his permission. Toshu screams everyone to get inside the house. Anupama and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) are surprised by Toshu’s behavior.

Anupama confronts Toshu and taunts him; upon this, he warns her. Toshu calls everyone to gather in the hall, and late at night, he organizes Puja. Toshu forcefully announces himself as the head and forcefully makes Leela support him. Kinjal and Leela oppose Toshu, but to become the head, he lies that he has managed stuff, so if they want to live in the house, they will have to follow his instructions, or they can leave.

Toshu more than breaks the limits as he brings Vanraj’s photo and plans to put garland on it, leaving Leela devastated. Leela stops Toshu and slaps him. Toshu talks mindlessly as he asks Leela to be practical, as the investors will spare them when they find out that Vanraj is dead.

Anuj wonders about Toshu’s behavior and recalls when he was rich and a successful businessman. Anupama meets Anuj, who expresses his disappointment over being unable to give her and Adhya a good life and losing all he has in the past. Anupama motivates Anuj, helping him analyze his true strength and work hard again. Anupama promises to become the older version of himself. Adhya looks worried after seeing Anupama and Anuj’s closeness.

Lastly, Toshu comes to Aasha Bhavan to warn Anupama and announce himself as the head of the Shah family. Anuj insults Toshu by splashing catch-up on his clothes, leaving him devastated.