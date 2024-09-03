Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus's Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which will air on 4 September 2024, the audience will see an interesting twist when Lavanya humiliates Deepika during the Janmashtami celebrations.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the StarPlus television show starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 4 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) promises Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) to bring a nameplate for their dream home. As Deepika wonders about Deepika and Chirag’s dream house with the nameplate, Lavanya plans to ruin it, and she says that Deepika and Chirag’s dream house will never be successful. She comes with a bulldozer, leaving Deepika in deep shock.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Chirag warning Janhvi, her mother, and her grandmother to stay away from Deepika. Chirag also threatens them by saying that he will not leave anyone if they disrespect her. Deepika confronts Chirag, upon which Chirag highlights that he cannot bear someone disrespecting Deepika. Chirag makes Deepika under her importance and asks her to be very careful.

Later, Deepika prepares for Janmashtami celebrations at the temple. At the same time, Lavanya also completes the Janmashtami celebrations and heads to the temple for the puja this year. As Deepika takes the Baal Gopal for ‘Dukh Abhishek,’ the Panditji intervenes, revealing that nobody can perform Puja here as Lavanya has ordered. Chirag confronts Panditji for partiality. Upon this, Panditji reveals that Lavanya has threatened to fire Panditji if he disagrees.

Soon, Lavanya comes for the Janmashtami celebrations, and Chirag decides to confront her, but Deepika stops her. Deepika requests Lavanya to let others stay and perform their puja, and she will leave from there. Then Lavanya demands that if her whole family is present here, then only others can also do Puja.

Chirag refuses to stay, but Deepika convinces him and sends him for the puja. Lavanya becomes happy that she won. Chirag, heartbroken, highlights that he came because of Deepika and not her. Later, Chirag hugs Pruthvi and promises to resolve his life. At the same time, Deepika sends her gift for Krishna with an aunty.