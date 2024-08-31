Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (1 September) of Jhanak, the audience will see Jhanak confront Arshi about her pregnancy and Aniruddha, the child's father.

The StarPlus show Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update, airing on 1 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) confronts Arshi (Chandni Sharma) in front of everyone. She shares that she needs to prove the truth in front of everyone. Arshi expresses her frustration over Jhanak’s allegations on Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja). Jhanak questions Arshi if she slightly believes that Jhanak is telling the truth and Aniruddha has made a mistake.

Arshi shouts at Jhanak and asks her to keep her mouth shut. Jhanak shares that it is very important for her to expose Aniruddha; if she fails, the other truth will also be hidden.

Jhanak Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Jhanak confronting Aniruddha and revealing that they had been physical. Aniruddha furiously asks Jhanak to stop accusing him of something he has not done. Jhanak tries to recall Aniruddha the night he spent with her. But Aniruddha accuses Jhanak of purposely trapping him, and her child might be of Aditya. Jhanak challenges Aniruddha to expose his truth, while Aniruddha challenges that he will never accept this child.

Later, Jhanak, Bado Bodi, and Choutton come to meet Meenu, and Meenu taunts Choutton, leading to an intense moment. After calming the situation, Bado Bodhi asks Meenu if they can get Appu married at her house, and Meenu agrees. Jhanak expresses her gratitude to Meenu for helping them.

On the other hand, Shubho and Bablo’s son go to the police station. They request the police officer to somehow get Laalon arrested for some crime that will eventually break his marriage with Appu. The police officer assures him that his work will be done. The officer asks Shubho to pretend that he is happy with Appu’s wedding so that nobody will doubt him when things happen later on.