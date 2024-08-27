Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (August 28) of Jhanak, Jhanak's aggressive confrontation shocks the Bose family. Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update of airing on August 28, 2024.

The upcoming episode begins with Arshi (Chandni Sharma) asking Shrishti if what Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) is saying about Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and Baby is true. Shrishti replies that she can’t trust men in this situation, states that something has happened between them, and comments on it. By listening to this, Arshi is shocked. On the other hand, Jhanak talks to the Bose family members and advises them that if they can’t stand by her, they also don’t have the right to stand against her and show her aggression towards them. By listening to this, everyone is in shock.

Arshi is devastated after hearing Jhanak’s news, and Aniruddha is equally upset, vowing to keep Jhanak out of his life. However, Jhanak remains confident and reminds him that denying the truth won’t make the baby disappear. She recalls their time together in Srinagar and insists she won’t leave the house until Aniruddha accepts the child as his own.

On the same day, Appu asks Jhanak to stay with them until her marriage, worried about her leaving soon. Jhanak agrees, and Appu is thrilled to have her back. Meanwhile, Aniruddha finds Arshi on the phone with her mother, waiting for Shristi to arrive. Arshi confronts Aniruddha, doubting his denial of being the baby’s father, and threatens to leave the house if Jhanak stays. A heated argument ensues, with Shristi joining in and urging Aniruddha to take action against Jhanak.

Aniruddha’s family, including Bablu, Aparna, and his grandparents, are shocked and unsure what to believe. They question Jhanak, who firmly states that she is telling the truth and is carrying Aniruddha’s child. Despite their disbelief, the family is confused and worried about what happened. End.

