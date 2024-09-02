Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (3 September) of Jhanak, the audience will see Jhanak dancing at Appu's Haldi ceremony while Arshi gets angry.

The StarPlus show Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update, airing on 3 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Appu gets ready for her Haldi ceremony. Everyone rejoices with happiness. At the same time, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) dances during the ceremony, creating a mesmerizing glimpse. Romi and Mimi also perform to light up the moment. Soon, everyone applies Haldi to Appu, and in fun, Mimi goes to Arshi to apply Haldi to her face, but Arshi gets angry and warns Mimi.

Appu bashes Arshi during the ceremony and asks her to leave if she doesn’t want to be here. Then Bispasha requests Appu be polite with Arshi. Everyone enjoys the Haldi ceremony; however, Jhanak’s enemies are planning against her.

Jhanak Today’s Written Update

The episode starts with Appu and Jhanak’s soulful conversation. Appu becomes happy about her marriage. Amidst their conversation, Appu asks Jhanak about her mother, leaving Jhanak emotional. Soon, Bado Maa enters, scolding Appu for asking about Jhanak’s mother. Appu also shares her thoughts about Arshi and Bipasha, leaving Bipasha angry. Bipasha confronts Appu.

Bipasha then charges Jhanak and confronts her for accusing Aniruddha of something he has not done. Bipasha also taunts Jhanak and says cruel things about her mother. Amidst the verbal fight, Bipasha pushes Bado Maa, leading her to fall. Bipasha threatens Bado Maa to share this with the other family members.

In the morning, Mimi returns from overseas, and everyone welcomes her. Amidst the family conversation, Shubho shares that he is ready for Appu’s marriage and that the ceremonies will happen at home only, leaving everyone shocked. Later, Mimi questions about her stay, upon which Jhanak reveals that after Appu’s wedding, she will leave the house.

Soon, Arshi and Aniruddha enter the scene, creating an intense situation. Arshi taunts Jhanak, but she doesn’t stay quiet, giving her a befitting reply. On the other hand, Shubho looks confident about his plan to get Laloon arrested.