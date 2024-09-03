Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (4 September) of Jhanak, the audience will see a major drama when the police officers appointed by Shubho come to arrest Laalon amidst the wedding ceremony.

Jhanak, the StarPlus television show, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update, airing on 4 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Appu and Laalon dress as a bride and groom to begin the wedding ceremony. However, before Laalon and Appu exchange the garland, Kolkata police arrive to arrest Laalon. Everyone is shocked to hear this, and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) intervenes, asking for an arrest warrant. The police officers reveal a famous personality has filed a complaint against Laalon. Then Jhanak takes a stand against the officers, highlighting that they cannot take Laalon without an arrest warrant, and if they do, it is illegal.

Jhanak Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Arshi highlighting that everyone in the house is ready for Appu’s wedding, so there is no need for Jhanak to stay here. Jhanak takes a stand for herself and reveals she will leave the house after Appu’s wedding but will return to fight for her child’s rights and also prove that Aniruddha is the father of this child. Arshi taunts Jhanak, but she stays strong with her decision.

Aniruddha, with his loud voice, tries to prove his innocence, but Jhanak stops him. Jhanak highlights that Aniruddha changed suddenly and only because now he is being accused. However, Jhanak shares that she will not let her child bear all that she did.

Later, Jhanak, Meenu, and Chhouton come to Laalon’s Haldi ceremony, where Jhanak shares her feelings about Aniruddha and Arshi’s marriage. At the same time, Meenu expresses her feelings about Chhouton. Meenu expresses her disappointment with Aniruddha’s behavior. Soon, Aniruddha arrives to take the Haldi to Appu. Laalon stops Aniruddha, and fun-filled moments are created where Jhanak falls and Aniruddha saves her, creating a romantic moment.