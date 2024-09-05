Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (6 September) of StarPlus's show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the audience will see a major twist when Jhanak buys a gift for Appu.

The StarPlus television show Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, continues to entertain the audience produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Check out the episode update, airing on 6 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, police arrive to arrest Laalon, leaving everyone shocked. However, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) takes a stand and questions the officers about the arrest warrant, but they fail to give it. The officers emphasize that a big person has complained about him. Jhanak stays firm and prohibits the officers from arresting Laalon.

Jhanak Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Jhanak comes to the gold store where she had come earlier with Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja), and she recalls the memories with him and talks to herself about fighting for her child’s rights. She goes to see a few necklaces for Appu. At the same time, Aniruddha also comes to the same shop and recalls the moments with Jhanak. Aniruddha talks to himself and expresses his disappointment with Jhanak for accusing him of a false deed. However, Aniruddha still feels attracted to Jhanak and questions his feelings, trying to figure out whether it’s love. Aniruddha feels sad about his life.

Aniruddha then moves to look for the bracelet, and then Jhanak spots Aniruddha. The shop staff shares that they remember them coming together earlier. Jhanak buys a gift for Appu and heads out. But Aniruddha stops her and genuinely asks why Aditya Kapoor left her. Jhanak, disappointed, expresses her feelings to Aniruddha for not believing that Aniruddha has changed. Yet again, they end up in an argument, and Jhanak asks Aniruddha to meet her in court.

Later, Jhanak gets Appu ready as a bride and gives her the necklace as a gift. Trisha questions her, and Romi taunts her, leading to a huge argument. On the other hand, Laalon comes out as the groom in a red outfit and seeks blessings from his mother. He also confronts Kajal for not indulging in his wedding. They both end up in a severe argument.