In today's YRKKH ( 27th August) episode, the Poddar family is busy with the grand wedding celebration of Armaan and Abhira. Abhira tries to fit into their shoes by taking a loan for the celebration.

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled audiences’ hearts for 15 years due to its unique storyline and has remained in the top 5 television shows. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode update, which will air tonight.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 27 August 2024: Today’s episode starts with Kaveri busy planning gifts and decorations for the wedding, ensuring everything is perfect. She insists that no one should discuss Abhira’s background, but Armaan (Rohit Purohit) defends Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Vidya supports Kaveri, who then assigns Manoj and Madhav to finalize the catering.

Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) asks Abhira about her parents’ names on the wedding card, and Abhira writes down Akshara and Abhinav’s names. Aryan playfully teases Armaan when he calls out to Abhira. Abhira insists that Kaveri stop planning a grand wedding and instead have a simple one, as she wants to celebrate her special day with just her family. Kaveri becomes emotional, and when Abhira asks why, Vidya accuses Abhira of hurting Kaveri’s feelings.

Later, Kaveri explains to Abhira that Armaan is the elder son of Vidya and Madhav, and they want Armaan’s grand wedding as they have seen a dream for him. She asks Abhira if she wants to hurt them by asking for a simple wedding. Sanjay also tells Abhira that they have never gone to a simple marriage and tells her to think about their reputation.

Abhira decides to organize one of her wedding functions herself and even considers taking out a loan. She also tells the importance of Ladki Wale, and she wants to contribute to her wedding; Kaveri surprises everyone by supporting Abhira’s decision, though Armaan is worried. Abhira, feeling encouraged, is excited to plan her wedding with Kaveri’s apparent approval.

Lastly, Kaveri gives the keys to Abhira and tells her to go fast because today, half of the banks can shut down soon. She shows a supportive nature towards Abhira. On the other hand, Armaan is tense about how she’ll pay the debts, but she replies by saying to trust her, and both smile. Kaveri tells Abhira to take a speed and reach the banks, and Abhira is so happy and leaves. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

