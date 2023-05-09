Param Singh reveals the difference between TV and Theatre

Param Singh, known for his amazing acting chops in shows like Sadda Haq, Ghulaam, Mariam Khan: Reporting Live, and Ishk Par Zor Nahi, revealed the difference between working in a play and a TV show.

Talking to IWMBuzz.com earlier, he said, “The difference between the two would be the way the two are executed and presented to the audiences. In theatre, one has to project a bit on stage if mics aren’t being used because people sitting far cannot see one’s expressions; they can only hear one, whereas, on TV, we mumble due to the use of mics. In a play, the rehearsals go on for a month or two, and the performance is devoid of any cuts or retakes once the light is set and has a definite end. On the other hand, in television, one has to wait for their shot to come, and the scripts change at times due to daily telecasts and other factors.”

When asked Param which medium he prefers: Theatre or TV? He mentioned, “I prefer the cinema, which I haven’t even started… haha. On a serious note, I prefer both and playing good characters. I like to collaborate with people driven towards creating quality content that holds some essence or richness to itself.”

