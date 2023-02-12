Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular and versatile actors that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has truly entertained the masses right away over the years in the South regional entertainment industry as well as in Bollywood. He’s always had an enviable physique and that’s why, innumerable young guns all over the country always wanted to train hard and build a physique like him.

Right now however, we don’t hear a really nice and positive news from Rana Daggubati’s end. As per the latest media reports in Hindustan Times, Rana Daggubati and his father D Suresh Babu have been booked and are apparently in legal trouble for an alleged land-grabbing case. The Baahubali actor and his father have been named in the case filed by local businessman Pramod Kumar that they have been apparently pressuring him to vacate the land. As per the complaint, disputed land in Shaikpet was leased out to him in 2014. When the lease ended, Suresh Babu allegedly decided to sell the property for 18 crores and a deal was cracked. Pramod revealed that while he made a payment of 5 crores, Suresh Babu apparently didn’t make efforts to complete the sale and registration process.

