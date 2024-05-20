3 Times Prajakta Koli Nailed the Trendsetting Looks in Traditional Sarees!

Prajakta Koli, widely known for her YouTube channel “MostlySane,” has consistently impressed her fans with her impeccable style, especially in traditional sarees. The Diva entertains her fans and is winning the hearts of millions of people. She is definitely a saree lover and is seen wearing a saree most of the time. Here are three times she puffed off trendsetting looks in traditional sarees:

Prajakta Koli’s Traditional Saree Appearance-

Sheer Saree

In one of her notable appearances, Prajakta donned a stunning sheer saree. The champagne sheer saree with sequin embellished fringed all over the saree highlighted her elegant taste. She paired the saree with a matching sequin blouse. She rounded off her look with stunning diamond earrings, rings, and a sleek side-parted wavy open tresses. Her dewy makeup with matte lips. This look not only showcased her appreciation for Indian outfits but also her ability to blend traditional elements with modern elegance.

Grey Saree

Prajakta donned a grey saree with an embroidery design, a dropped end piece, and a unique draping style for a more contemporary take. She chose a pastel grey saree with floral patterns and a stylish strappy sequin embellished deep sweetheart neckline bustier blouse. She opted for minimalist jewelry like long gold earrings, a ring, a loose, long hairstyle, and minimal makeup with light peach matte lips to complete the look, demonstrating her flair for merging traditional attire with contemporary fashion trends.

Printed Saree

On another occasion, Prajakta opted for a regal printed saree, exuding timeless grace and sophistication. The saree featured a rich dark green colored beige printed with a silver border saree with a dropped end piece and paired with a black strappy, tube-style blouse. She accessorized with statement silver jewelry, including a necklace, matching earrings, gold rings, and a black bindi, and opted for a classic straight hairstyle. Her makeup was kept subtle yet elegant, with a pink matte lip color adding a touch of drama to the ensemble.

These appearances highlight Prajakta Koli’s versatility in styling sarees, proving she can effortlessly transition between traditional and modern interpretations of this iconic Indian outfit.