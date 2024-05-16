A Peek Into Prajakta Koli’s Chilling Summer Escape

When it comes to taking the name of an entertaining, inspiring, and empowering female influencer, the only name that comes to our mind is Prajakta Koli. The Youtuber, who has also impressed fans with her acting skills in web shows like Mismatched and the Bollywood film Jug Jugg Jiyo, keeps her audience engaged with her regular dump on her social media. If you are wondering what’s new today, take a look below.

Prajakta Koli’s Summer Escape With Someone Special

Taking to her Instagram, Prajakta shared a series of photos showcasing glimpses from her summer escape. To escape the scorching heat, the Youtuber planned a date with someone special at a place near a river and surrounded by nature. If you wonder who her someone special is, let us reveal: this person is not her fiance but makeup and hair artist Manasi.

In the first image, Prajakta can be seen enjoying the fresh air in nature with her special buddy. For the summer chill, they wore comfy bralettes with black shorts. Sitting on the wooden bench in a tree, the duo enjoyed sightseeing the beautiful greenery and river. Not just that, they had watermelon with spices and drink to make up the mood.

After enjoying some time with the cold breeze, Prajakta and Manasi went on an adventurous ride on a traditional boat in the river. Lastly, Prajakta couldn’t resist taking that swagger click best the riverside, enjoying her summer escape.