Aamir Ali wants people to know him as a performer; talks about The Trial

Actor Aamir Ali who is presently winning all attention for the role of the cop in Disney+ Hotstar series The Trial, the legal drama starring Kajol, Kubbra Sait and others is happy with his performance in the series. He enjoyed working with the Showrunner Suparn Verma and claims that he got the best out of his actors.

Says Aamir about his journey in OTT medium, “When I took a break from television years back, these are the kind of shows I wanted to do. I wanted to just portray myself as an actor, leaving all the baggage behind. With The Trial and Faraaz coming this year, I am trying to achieve what I had thought of. People know me more as an actor than anything else. It has been heartwarming to receive the kind of response I have got for The Trial. I am happy and excited.”

On the shoot ambience on the set, Aamir explains, ” The shoot of The Trial was real fun. All thanks to our Director Suparn Verma, who maintained the atmosphere relaxed. This actually rubbed on to all, and pushed us to give our best.”

Aamir is grateful that he got an opportunity to work with Kajol. “Well, we all have watched her films all our life. Working with Kajol Ma’am was sheer pleasure. She is genuinely sweet and vibrant to work with. I am so happy to have bagged this chance to share screen with her.”

On his role, Aamit quips, “I play a cop after a long time. But the cop in The Trial is very different from what I have essayed so far. He is a serious cop, a today’s Maharashtrian cop who has an emotional side too. The series has a lot of emotions on display and viewers are loving it.”

“Working with such actors keep you on your toes. You can never be laid back for a scene if you are working with such great actors like Kajol Ma’am, Kubbra Sait etc. And that is exactly why I wanted to be part of such projects. I never wanted to be in a zone where I take things easy,” he adds.

Ask him about the USP of The Trial, and he says, “The USP is surely Kajol Ma’am. It is her first OTT series debut and everyone wants to see her. Also, if you ask me, I play a cop after a long time. So if I can be a small part of the USP, please do watch the show.”

Aamir Ali has Lootere and Doctors lined up for release this year.