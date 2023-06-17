Amit Singh Thakur talks about his new short film 'A Day Before Son's Wedding'

Versatile actor Amit Singh Thakur who is presently seen in Colors’ Dharam Patnii, is happy to have got the opportunity to shoot for the short film titled A Day Before Son’s Wedding. The short film is presented by Total Indian Drama. It is written and directed by Robin Gupta. It stars Amit Singh Thakur and Sidharth Banerjee in the main roles.

The story is about a father and son which opens up on the day before his son’s wedding. The father is missing his wife, and has a conversation with the son.

Says Amit Singh Thakur, “It is a wonderful presentation, made for the occasion of Father’s Day. This is a very cute short story where the father gives his son a valuable advice on how to make his married life successful. It was nice playing the father in this film. It was wonderful shooting with Sidharth.”

“There are a lot of emotions connected in the tale. It starts with the father and son thinking about the dead mother. Later, the father talks about respect being a crucial factor in a married life. He advises his son to not make the mistakes he has made, and have a happy married life,” he says.

You can view the short film here.

Are you all geared up to celebrate the Father’s Day? As we know, Father’s Day is celebrated on 18 June. Wishing all our readers a very Happy Father’s Day!!