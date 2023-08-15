ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress

Anushka Sen is enjoying her vacation in LA. In the latest Instagram dump, the diva feels lost in dreamy vacations in a pretty floral dress. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Aug,2023 06:15:50
Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress

It seems Anushka Sen is not over with the birthday vibes. The actress landed in New York to celebrate her birthday on the 4th of August. Though it has been over a week now, the diva seems uninterested in gettingting over the birthday vacation vibes. Today she feels lost in dreamy vacations in LA in a floral dress.

Anushka Sen’s Dreamy Vibes In Floral Dress

Enjoying the dreamy days in LA, Anushka donned a beautiful floral printed mini dress. She adorns the vintage-style dress with a pair of black stud earrings, a black choker, and a cross necklace. Her open hairstyle, rosy makeup, and glossy lips make her look glamorous. She is a queen with her style and statement. No one can slay like her.

Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842837

Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842838

Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842839

Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842840

Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842841

Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842842

Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842843

Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842844

But wait, there is more! She adds an extra dose of fun with black glasses and a white sling bag. A pair of Chunky sneakers rounds up her gorgeousness in the mini dress. She posed on the streets of Beverly Hills. The sunkissed glow and her charm in the beautiful dress are enchanting to the eyes, and we cannot get over her magical funky look.

The amazing capture from different angles throughout the pictures is a treat for fans. Indeed it’s a dreamy day in LA. And we love Anushka Sen’s vacation vibes.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s dreamy vacation vibes in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

