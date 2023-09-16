Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen never misses a chance to rule and impress her fans. This time, the actress dons a traditional Korean outfit, 'Hanbok' in the latest Instagram photos.

Anushka Sen has consistently treated fashion enthusiasts and style icons with her jaw-dropping appearances, whether traditional or western outfits. This time, the beauty turns Korean, wearing the traditional Korean outfit in the latest Instagram photos.

Anushka Sen In Traditional Korean Outfit

On Saturday morning, Anushka Sen shared a sneak peek into her amazing time in Korea. The gorgeous photos show the diva embracing the traditional Korean outfit ‘Hanbok’. Hanbok is one of the most beautiful fashion styles globally and has garnered love for more than 2000 years. She wore the traditional outfit from our.kr.

Anushka Sen looked nothing short of a Goddess in a full sleeves and floor-length traditional gown. She pairs her appearance with a sleek side bun adorned with a white flower. The winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and matte lips complete her overall appearance. With a statement brown beige handbag, she makes an alluring look. In the beautiful sunny weather, Anushka posed, flaunting her gorgeousness.

In the series of photos, Anushka Sen enjoyed the beauty of Jeonju city. From having a wholesome meal to posing for all hearts, the actress had fun in the gorgeous photos. Earlier, the diva revealed last year that she would mark her debut in a Korean film named Asia.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s Korean avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.