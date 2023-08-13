ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 16:20:23
Actress Anushka Sen has certainly turned heads on the picturesque beaches of Los Angeles with her recent beachside photoshoot. The young star took to her social media platform to share a series of stunning snapshots that instantly caught the eyes of her followers.

In the photos, Anushka can be seen wearing a sheer blue floral printed monokini swimsuit that perfectly complements the serene backdrop of the beach. The intricate floral pattern adds a touch of elegance to her beach ensemble. What’s more, she paired the swimsuit with a chic and fashionable beige sun hat that not only protected her from the Californian sun but also added an element of sophistication to her beach look.

Decoding her look

To complete the look, Anushka opted for a pair of sleek black sunglasses, which not only shielded her eyes from the sun’s rays but also added an extra layer of glam to her appearance. The contrast between the black sunglasses and the light hues of her monokini and sun hat created a visually striking effect that emphasized her fashionable flair.Posing confidently against the backdrop of the glistening sea and golden sand, Anushka Sen showcased her style and charm with panache. Her poised yet relaxed demeanor conveyed an air of confidence and natural beauty. Her playful poses and radiant smile captured the essence of a perfect beach day, and her photos resonated with fans and followers alike.

Check out pictures below-

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842605

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842606

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842607

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842608

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842609

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842610

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842611

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842612

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842613

Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842615

Anushka Sen’s beach photoshoot not only showcased her trendy fashion choices but also highlighted her ability to effortlessly blend style with comfort. Her fashion-forward approach and impeccable choice of accessories demonstrated her keen sense of aesthetics and her growing influence in the world of fashion and entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

