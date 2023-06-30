ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen uplifts the Eid fashion in embellished black lehenga choli, see pics

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, showcasing her impeccable style and grace as she posed regally on a settee. Check out the pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 10:46:40
Anushka Sen uplifts the Eid fashion in embellished black lehenga choli, see pics

Anushka Sen recently set hearts racing with her captivating Eid fashion choices. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, showcasing her impeccable style and grace as she posed regally on a settee. Anushka exuded elegance in a mesmerizing black lehenga choli ensemble that was adorned with intricate embellishments.

Decoding her lehenga choli look

The rich and opulent details of the outfit perfectly complemented her radiant personality, elevating her Eid look to new heights. The diva’s choice of a black color palette added a touch of mystery and sophistication, making her stand out as a true fashion icon.

Complementing her ensemble, Anushka opted for enchanting kohled eyes that added a hint of drama to her mesmerizing gaze. Her hair was styled in a chic hairbun, accentuating her regal aura and allowing the attention to be drawn to her exquisite attire. With subtle pink lips, she struck a perfect balance between glamour and elegance, showcasing her impeccable taste in makeup.











For accessories, Anushka chose a pair of traditional jhumkas, adding a touch of traditional charm to her overall look. The carefully selected earrings were the perfect embellishment, completing her ensemble with finesse and grace.

Anushka’s Eid fashion statement not only captivated her fans but also set a benchmark for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Her ability to effortlessly combine traditional elements with contemporary style reflects her innate fashion sense and versatility.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

