Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen's chic look in black bodycon dress

Anushka Sen's fashionable appearance in a black high-neck bodycon dress exuded charm. Anushka’s dress featured long sleeves, giving it a chic and contemporary look. A remarkable detail was the round cut at the back of her dress, adding a touch of glamour to her overall outfit.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Oct,2023 06:00:37
Anushka Sen's chic look in black bodycon dress 861126
Credit: Anushka Sen Instagram

Popular Indian actress Anushka Sen is no stranger to captivating her fans and followers on social media with her style and grace. Recently, she graced Instagram with a set of stunning photos that left her admirers in awe. Anushka’s fashionable appearance in a black high-neck bodycon dress exuded charm.

Anushka’s dress featured long sleeves, giving it a chic and contemporary look. A remarkable detail was the round cut at the back of her dress, adding a touch of glamour to her overall outfit. To complement her black ensemble, Anushka paired her dress with golden heels, which not only elevated her height. She also opted for golden hoop earrings, which beautifully framed her face.

Anushka Sen's chic look in black bodycon dress 861128

Anushka Sen's chic look in black bodycon dress 861129

Anushka’s makeup was on point, with a focus on subtle elegance. Her pink lips added a pop of color to her look without overshadowing the outfit. With her hair styled in a sleek ponytail, she showcased the dress’s high neck and the stunning cutout at the back. To add a final touch to her ensemble, Anushka carried a lovely pink handbag. In her Instagram post, Anushka captioned the photos with “Enchanté,” which means “enchanted” in French, perfectly encapsulating the magical and captivating aura of her appearance. This Instagram post is just another reminder that Anushka continues to be a fashion inspiration for her fans and an embodiment of grace and charm.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anushka Sen oozes elegance in floral lavender dress 860812
Anushka Sen oozes elegance in floral lavender dress
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860304
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia
Anushka Sen's Pink Chikankari Sharara Set Is A Perfect Ensemble For Navratri Night, See Photos 860318
Anushka Sen’s Pink Chikankari Sharara Set Is A Perfect Ensemble For Navratri Night, See Photos
Jannat Zubair, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Anushka Sen are ‘saree-ly’ having a blast [Photos] 859533
Jannat Zubair, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Anushka Sen are ‘saree-ly’ having a blast [Photos]
Steal These Casuals From Anushka Sen's Wardrobe To Slay Your Vacations 845644
Steal These Casuals From Anushka Sen’s Wardrobe To Slay Your Vacations
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video 859354
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video

Latest Stories

Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora & Reem Shaikh: Your muse for trendsetting latest blouse sleeve designs 2023 861291
Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora & Reem Shaikh: Your muse for trendsetting latest blouse sleeve designs 2023
Soar Hotness Bar Like Shraddha Arya, Nia Sharma, And Kanika Mann In Party Wear Gowns 861212
Soar Hotness Bar Like Shraddha Arya, Nia Sharma, And Kanika Mann In Party Wear Gowns
Let those ‘locks’ be free! Style your open hair like Ashi Singh, Jasmin Bhasin & Sumbul Touqeer 861260
Let those ‘locks’ be free! Style your open hair like Ashi Singh, Jasmin Bhasin & Sumbul Touqeer
Cotton Salwar Suit Designs: Shehnaaz Gill, Tina Dutta & Rupali Ganguly’s festive picks 861263
Cotton Salwar Suit Designs: Shehnaaz Gill, Tina Dutta & Rupali Ganguly’s festive picks
[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal startles in Rs. 2,10,000 rose-gold Badla embroidered black saree and bodysuit 861188
[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal startles in Rs. 2,10,000 rose-gold Badla embroidered black saree and bodysuit
Janhvi Kapoor or Divya Khosla Kumar: Who do you think won the crown in sequin bodycon? 861264
Janhvi Kapoor or Divya Khosla Kumar: Who do you think won the crown in sequin bodycon?
Read Latest News