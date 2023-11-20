Anushka Sen’s ‘Gym Time’ Glam Is Too Cute, Sneak Peek

The sensational social media star Anushka Sen never ceases to capture hearts with her gorgeousness. The active social media user loves to share insights with her fans; from travel diaries to work life to new photoshoots, she shares every detail with her followers. And today, the actress shares a glimpse of her too-cute-to-handle glam.

On Monday afternoon, Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle and dropped a collage photo of herself showcasing her cuteness in the gym avatar. She can be seen wearing a high-neck black crop top paired with green skinny shorts. She rounded her look with the white socks. While her lower ponytail and no makeup look, grab our attention. The actress poses, flaunting her curvy-toned figure.

However, in the mirror selfies, Anushka Sen shows her quirkiness in the candid shots. She also made a heart with her fingers for her beloved fans. At the same time, her pretty smile is making us fall for her cuteness. The actress shared this snap with the text ‘Gym Time.’ If this is how cute Anushka’s gym time looks like, who would not like to see her every day?

Anushka Sen has a massive fandom, with more than 39 million followers on her profile.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s cuteness in a candid photo? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.