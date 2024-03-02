Aryaman Singh in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani has a certain swag and style: Ishaan Singh Manhas

Actor Ishaan Singh Manhas who is known for his roles in shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Mere Angne Mein, Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna, Swaraj, Sanjog, Titli etc, is currently being seen in Sony LIV’s Raisinghani vs Raisinghani in an important role. This is Ishaan’s debut vehicle in the OTT space.

Speaking about his OTT debut, Ishaan says, ”I am playing the character of Aryaman Singh who is the captain of the Indian cricket league and a big celebrity. His cricket team is owned by the grandfather of Anushka (Jennifer Winget). My character is also the childhood friend of Virat (Karan Wahi). In the story, he gets pulled into a legal case and Anushka and Virat become his lawyers and defend him in court.”

Sharing more details, he says, “I took up this show for several reasons. This is my first OTT show and I get to work with popular names like Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. We have a great director in Aniruddha and a big platform in Sony LIV along with a well-known production house like Sobo Films. This whole project is one of a kind.”

He talks about his character in the series stating, “The character of Aryaman Singh has certain swag and style along with a great scope for an actor.”

Talking about his look and preparation for this role Manhas adds, ”Since he is the captain of a cricket team and a big celebrity, his look is very rich and classy which includes mostly fancy jackets and blazers. I did not have to prepare much for this role because I was not required to play cricket in the show! It’s more about how Aryaman is in his personal life.”

He also shares his take on the bold OTT content. He says, ”I am not so comfortable doing bold scenes on any platform. I do not have a problem with abusive dialogues or any kind of bad words though. I believe that most of the time bold scenes are just forced into content for the sake of hype or commercial gains and are not even needed from a creative point of view.”

Ishaan has known his co-star Karan Wahi for a long time and tells us how their friendship has come a long way. “I have known Karan for 15 years. We both are from Delhi and used to work in the same gym in Mumbai. Shooting with him was great fun because we were already very comfortable playing onscreen friends. It is my first time working with Jennifer. I always considered her as one of the top actresses on TV and OTT platforms. Working with her on a big project like this is a great opportunity and experience for any actor.”

Best of luck!!