Digital | Celebrities

The well-known YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli announced her engagement with her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, on her Instagram handle

Prajakta Koli, a well-known YouTuber and actor known as Mostlysane among her fans, announced good news today on her Instagram feed. On Sunday Morning, the Mismatched actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the good news of her engagement with her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, with her fans and well-wishers.

The 30-year-old Prajakta shared an adorable picture from the US vacation with her now fiance, Vrishank Khanal In the candid photo, the duo can flaunt their engagement with a big smile on their face. In contrast, the YouTuber in the caption wrote, “@vrishankkhanal is now my ex-boyfriend (with a ring and red heart emoji).”

Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal Love Life

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have been dating since their college days. Vrishank is a lawyer by profession. And the duo often share mushy pictures from their quality time. The couple dated each other for almost 9 years.

Prajakta On The Work Front

YouTuber garnered love through her relatable and comic videos on her channel. She rose to fame as an actress through the web show Mismatched. She marked her debut in Bollywood with Jug Jugg Jiyo. And soon, she will mark her debut as an author.

Vrishank Khanal

Vrishank Khanal was born on June 27, 1993, to a family in Hyderabad, Telangana. He pursued his education education at a renowned school in Telangana. Besides being a lawyer, he is interested in music and athletics.

Congratulations to Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal!