Decoding Anushka Sen’s Summer Aesthetics For Party

Popular Indian television actress and social media influencer Anushka Sen need no introduction when it comes to rocking cool Gen-Z-inspired looks. Whether gracing in a beautiful anarkali or elevating the glamour quotient in a bodycon dress, she has everything in her wardrobe. Today, she is teaching how to rock the summer party vibe with her aesthetics.

Anushka Sen’s Summer Aesthetics

For this weekend, Anushka opted for a cool summer aesthetic. She wore a cool white sleeveless comfy top paired with a low-waisted mini skirt, giving her oh-so-breathtaking vibes. This cool pair of ensembles is from the famous clothing brand Tiger Mist. With its chic look and comfy feel, this outfit is undeniably a perfect fit to pull off summer fashion for a party.

But wait, that’s not all! Anushka Sen continues to impress with her minimalistic style. She adorns her look with golden hoop earrings, a simple chain, a bracelet, and rings. At the same time, the luxurious wristwatch adds a statement style. With her open hairstyle, she looks super stunning. The winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and matte lips give her an oh-so-pretty touch. The diamond embellished stunning diamond-embellished heels elevate her appearance. She rocks her style with the popping pink handbag. In the stunning photos, Anushka grabs attention with her striking moments. All these photos show Anushka’s chilling and chic attitude.