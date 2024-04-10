Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair's makeup is amazing, and she continues to inspire her fans with her flawless makeup for this Eid. So, why don't we look at some of these looks?

Jannat Zubair, a genuine style icon, never disappoints with her stunning ensembles; her makeup styles are no exception. The diva always steals the spotlight, whether with vibrant or sparkly makeup. Whether dressed casually or attending an event, her beauty game is always on point, and we’re obsessed with her choice. So, zoom in and take inspiration from Jannat Zubair’s exceptional makeup looks for this Eid.

Jannat Zubair’s Stunning Makeup Inspiration For This Eid-

The actress recently wore a blue crop top with matching jeans. She enhanced her appearance with dewy makeup, including a blush and highlighter dab. However, her eye makeup stole the show, with a subtle blue matte eyeshadow, dramatic blushy cheeks, and pink creamy lips style that gave her outfit an extra edge.

The diva looks stunning in a yellow sequin-embellished strappy, dropped-sleeve jumpsuit. This style was accentuated with dazzling makeup, subtle silverish-gold shimmering eyeshadow, and blushy cheeks. Her beautiful black winged eyeliner, enhanced with a fine line, captivated her overall appearance.

The social media sensation looked stunning in a western attire. She chose a beige, off-the-shoulder, ruched, pleated, bodycon dress instead of the traditional gowns. Her perfect makeup and dewy base added to her allure. But her delicate blue eyeliner and kajal, paired with blush cheekbones and peach matte lips, was simply stunning.

The fashionista captivated her fans as she posed in a stunning black sequin-embellished saree with a matching sweetheart-neckline sleeveless blouse. Furthermore, her makeup look for this left us speechless. The diva opted for dramatic smokey eyes with dark brown eyeshadow, smeared black eyeliner accentuating cheekbones, and peach-creamy lips instead of her normal subtlety.

The fashion slayer chose a contemporary fusion look in a soft pink furry full-sleeved jacket. However, the actress’s beauty look, including a matte base, gave it the extra oomph required. The well-defined eyes with silverish-grey shimmering eyelids, dramatic winged black eyeliner, pink blush-enhanced cheeks, and nude matte lips completely steal the show!

The gorgeous diva’s fashion game is on point! She recently appeared wearing a magnificent black halter-neck waistcoat, a shimmering asymmetric hemline, and a bodycon sequin-studded skirt. The diva maintained the romantic vibe with her modest accessory choices and oh-so-glamorous beauty look featuring peach and creamy lipstick. Her peach matte makeup, mascara-coated lashes, and sparkly pink blushy cheeks also looked great!

Which makeup look did you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comment below and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.