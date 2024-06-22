EXCLUSIVE: Deepak Chaurasia – “I admit that having my reputation at stake in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is scary”

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has now begun and we have seen the list of contestants that have already entered the house, hoping to make the most of this opportunity.

One contestant, who has been at the centre of these conversations is renowned journalist, Deepak Chaurasia. The man, who boasts of an illustrious career in journalism has entered as a contestant on the show, and in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we asked him about several things ranging from how being on the other side of asking questions, he is now on this side; how will he make sure to keep his image intact and the one thing he wants people to notice about him in the show.

Q. After being on the other side of asking questions on decisions taken by contestants in previous seasons, what are the things you want to be careful about as you participate as a contestant?

This is Bigg Boss OTT. It is a matter of two minutes of fame, two minutes of shame and so on. I have a 31-year career as a journalist. So yes, I will have to be very careful and very cognizant of the reputation that I carry as a journalist. We have seen people fall to their lowest lows while indulging in multiple things in the show but I will have to make sure that I don’t do that because of the respect and adulation I have owing to my profession, I want to maintain that, which will be a challenge.

Q. Going in as a journalist with such a great resume over the years, do you feel or worry about your image being potentially tarnished for some reason in the show?

I will admit that this is a huge scare. As I go into the house, the show is known for its many controversies. I also admit that even my career has witnessed its share of controversies, and that is a given with the work I did. From talking about world issues that consists of the Joe Biden v/s Donald Trump saga, to talking about how will the political climate under Narendra Modi’s third term and so on to now shifting these house situations, many fights between the contestants and other things that happen constantly in the house – I understand the big shift it is. And this journey won’t be short either. But I take it as a challenge to come out of my comfort zone, and I will make sure to make it worthwhile.

Q. What is the one thing you hope people notice about you during and after your Journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

I feel people notice each and everything about me in the show. Whatever I will do in the house – I will show it, I will explain it, I will tell it. For instance, if I do have a fight in the show with someone, I will tell the audience and explain them why did I fight, what was the logic behind it, what was the reason etc. I will try to be completely transparent.