Exclusive: I don’t like hearing a ‘No’, I am preparing myself to hear more of it and be patient: Sana Makbul Khan on her entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sana Makbul Khan has left an everlasting impact as a performer!! After being part of projects in TV and films as an actor, she is now eager to taste the success of reality show experience. Sana has entered the Bigg Boss house on the show Bigg Boss OTT 3 which streams on Jio Cinema.

Before going into the house, we at IWMBuzz.com got into an exclusive conversation with her.

You have had a good experience with reality shows. What are the learnings that you will take into the Bigg Boss house?

First of all, I would say that I have been part of only one reality show, which was the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. KKK is different from Bigg Boss. But what I have learned from that experience is to voice out. Whatever you feel from inside, has to come out of the mouth. I will surely apply this learning inside the Bigg Boss house.

What are the qualities that will put you to the test inside the house?

I feel I am good. I don’t think any of my qualities will be put to the test. But I have to control the level of my patience well. I tend to get impatient at times. I don’t like to hear a ‘No’. I feel bad when someone says a ‘No’ to me. I am preparing myself to listen to a ‘No’ and not to feel bad about it.

What are your preparations like for the show?

I want to look good. I want to keep my mental state on the calmer side. Be open to new things and experiences. At home, we don’t do much work. Now, I need to work more, be helpful, and stand up for the wrong things inside the house. There needs to be clarity in my thought process.

The list for this season has many social media followers, so how do you see it?

Of course, this show is happening on an OTT platform. So the presence of YouTubers and social media influencers is justified. Today’s world is on the Gram. Everyone wants to be a Blogger, YouTuber or social media influencer. It has given many a new path to be creative.

What do you expect from yourself when you get out of the house?

When I walk out of that door, I want to rise and shine. That is how I see myself.

Why do you think fans should support you?

Fans have till now, seen us playing characters. Fans do not know the real ‘you’. Bigg Boss is a personality show, where fans get to see the real people. I want my fans to love me for what I am. I want their support.