Exclusive: I want all the support possible from Elvish Yadav and my friends for my Bigg Boss OTT 3 journey: Lovekesh Kataria

Lovekesh Kataria the talented and young YouTuber has come a long way in winning the public’s love. The engaging YouTuber is inside the Bigg Boss house for the Jio Cinema reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3.

In a candid and exclusive talk with IWMBuzz.com, Lovekesh Kataria, lovingly called as Luv Kataria, talks about the massive support from friends including Elvish Yadav, his game plan and more.

Read on.

You have bagged good popularity as a YouTuber. How do you think you will use this experience inside the house?

Well, this is true that the experience I have bagged will help me in my journey in the house. I presume that I might be more confident while expressing myself when compared to others.

You are close to Elvish. What is the advice you got from him?

Elvish told me to be cool and composed inside the house. He has asked me not to fight for every single thing.

What will your game plan be like? How will you like to follow Elvish’s footsteps to success?

Well, winning and losing are not in our hands. It is the public who lifts a person towards a win and makes a person lose too. I only hope that I win the confidence of the masses and do well so that I garner their love.

What is the attribute or emotion in you that will help you in the house?

I am a child from within. I am a people’s person, and I never cheat a person when I like him. I hope these qualities of mine are seen well in the show.

We saw Elvish helping and promoting you the last time, will you want the same kind of support from him now?

Yes, I will want the same and more support. It will be interesting to see all of my friends coming together and supporting me.

What advice did you get from your girlfriend Ashna Chand?

She has asked me to take care of my game inside the house. She has asked me not to worry about the world outside the house.

Other YouTubers are also there, how will you compete with them?

Well, if there are YouTubers, we will compete well. That’s what the game is about!

Your message to fans

All my fans are my brothers. My urge to them is to show the public that you all love me indeed.