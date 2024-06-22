Exclusive: Kritika and Payal are mature and can stand up for themselves: Armaan Malik on his entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house will have a family setup with three contestants from one family entering the show. YouTuber Armaan Malik will be in the house along with his two wives – Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

How will the Malik family perform inside the house? As a family, what do you think is your strength?

All the three of us have our own strengths. We are intelligent. We will play according to our strengths.

How will Kritika and Payal stay inside the house?

Kritika and Payal are very mature. They are mothers to kids now. They can stand up for themselves when situations demand. I believe they will not even need me for support when it comes to standing up for themselves.

What are your expectations from the show?

We will respect the show, and want the show to respect us too. Otherwise, we will go with the flow inside the house.

Will you three stay united in the house? Or will you get into your personal space too?

We will surely play individually. But when the situation demands us to stay united and play united, we will do that too.

Were you ever apprehensive about your kids living alone without you three?

My in-laws are there to manage the kids. Our Manager Laksh is there. We have our friends and well-wishers. We have a lot of them caring for our kids. You will see it in our blog. We feel bad not being there with the kids. But we are inside the house for our kids.

If you come across a situation to save one of your wives in the show, who do you think you will choose to save?

I will save Kritika as she is childish and will need support.