“Family is home” Jannat Zubair shares heartfelt tribute, watch

Jannat Zubair recently shared a heartfelt video that resonates with the sentiment, “Family is home.” The emotional clip features Jannat syncing to the soulful song “Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se” from the movie Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, as she takes a virtual journey back to her roots. Filmed on the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai, the video captures a touching moment as Jannat engages in a heartfelt video call with her brother, Ayaan Zubair. The emotional undertones are palpable as she shares glimpses of her phone wallpaper adorned with images of her parents, prompting a wave of nostalgia and reflection on cherished family moments.

As the video unfolds, Jannat delves into a stream of memories, visibly moved by the imagery of her family. The poignant narrative, seamlessly synchronized with the evocative soundtrack, paints a vivid picture of the bond that defines the concept of home. Jannat’s genuine emotions and the relatable essence of the video offer viewers a glimpse into the actress’s personal life, underscoring the universal theme that, indeed, “Family is home.” Through this heartfelt tribute, Jannat Zubair not only showcases her acting prowess but also strikes a chord with audiences by celebrating the warmth and significance of familial connections.

Netizens Reactions

One wrote, “This is so heart touching 🥺🥺❤️ sach mai Family hai toh sab hai “

Another wrote, “Ufff getting goosebumps while seeing this”

A third user wrote, “Can’t even imagine what life would be away from these bunch of humans “

A fourth one added, “Heart touching🥺🥺🥺 Girls go away from their parents one day or the other. “