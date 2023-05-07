Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch

Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair are serving sibling goals once again, and this time at a dance party. The sibling duo twinned in beautiful white and we are in absolute awe. Check out-

Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair are not just siblings, but they also exemplify the essence of sibling goals. Their bond goes beyond blood relation and is rooted in love, support, and admiration for one another. Ayaan and Jannat, both talented individuals in the entertainment industry, have carved their own paths and achieved success in their respective fields.

Whether it’s cheering each other on during performances or promoting each other’s projects, Ayaan and Jannat stand as pillars of support in each other’s lives. Owing to that, here’s an overtly cute candid video of the two, where we can see the duo dancing their hearts off at a party.

Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair at the dance party

In the video, we can see Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair together dancing, twinned in stunning white. Jannat can be seen in a stylish white off-shoulder bodycon dress. While on the other hand, Ayaan Zubair can be seen in a stylish see-through white shirt. He teamed it with spiked hair.

Sharing the video on social media, Ayaan wrote, “Verified

When your elder sister becomes your younger sister”

Here take a look-

Netizens’ Reaction

One wrote, “Ye hajj aur Umrah kyun naam kamanekeliye gayethe kya,allah se daro”

Another wrote, “Umrah Karne Ku Gai Thi Jab Yehi Shb Karna Tha Allah Apko Hidayat De.. AMEEN”

A third user wrote, “Actually mai isme kharab kya hai ye nhi smjh aarha mera bhi bhai hai hum log bhi masti krte hai par iska mtlb ye thodi hai ki hum dono glt hai mentaly hi kharabh hai sabki chiiii Bhai behan ka bhi mazak bna rkha hai”

A fourth one added, “Kab ban karroge ye nach gana ap log umra Haj bhi karliya fir bhi nahi sodre ap log allah kabhi maf nahi karega”