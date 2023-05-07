ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch

Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair are serving sibling goals once again, and this time at a dance party. The sibling duo twinned in beautiful white and we are in absolute awe. Check out-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 10:50:12
Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch

Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair are not just siblings, but they also exemplify the essence of sibling goals. Their bond goes beyond blood relation and is rooted in love, support, and admiration for one another. Ayaan and Jannat, both talented individuals in the entertainment industry, have carved their own paths and achieved success in their respective fields.

Whether it’s cheering each other on during performances or promoting each other’s projects, Ayaan and Jannat stand as pillars of support in each other’s lives. Owing to that, here’s an overtly cute candid video of the two, where we can see the duo dancing their hearts off at a party.

Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair at the dance party

In the video, we can see Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair together dancing, twinned in stunning white. Jannat can be seen in a stylish white off-shoulder bodycon dress. While on the other hand, Ayaan Zubair can be seen in a stylish see-through white shirt. He teamed it with spiked hair.

Sharing the video on social media, Ayaan wrote, “Verified
When your elder sister becomes your younger sister”

Here take a look-

Netizens’ Reaction

One wrote, “Ye hajj aur Umrah kyun naam kamanekeliye gayethe kya,allah se daro”

Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch 804784

Another wrote, “Umrah Karne Ku Gai Thi Jab Yehi Shb Karna Tha Allah Apko Hidayat De.. AMEEN”

Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch 804783

A third user wrote, “Actually mai isme kharab kya hai ye nhi smjh aarha mera bhi bhai hai hum log bhi masti krte hai par iska mtlb ye thodi hai ki hum dono glt hai mentaly hi kharabh hai sabki chiiii Bhai behan ka bhi mazak bna rkha hai”

Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch 804785

A fourth one added, “Kab ban karroge ye nach gana ap log umra Haj bhi karliya fir bhi nahi sodre ap log allah kabhi maf nahi karega”

Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch 804786

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video
Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic
Jannat and Aayaan Zubair’s latest pictures are truly sibling goals
Jannat and Aayaan Zubair’s latest pictures are truly sibling goals
Jannat Zubair Wishes Besties Ashnoor Kaur And Rajiv Adatia On Their Birthday; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Wishes Besties Ashnoor Kaur And Rajiv Adatia On Their Birthday; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Shows Her Dance Moves With Shiamak Davar; Pledges For A Big Cause
Jannat Zubair Shows Her Dance Moves With Shiamak Davar; Pledges For A Big Cause
Jannat Zubair Oozes Oomph In Off-Shoulder Dresses, See Photos
Jannat Zubair Oozes Oomph In Off-Shoulder Dresses, See Photos
Latest Stories
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shakes hand with Sourav Ganguly after match against Delhi Capitals, pic goes viral
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shakes hand with Sourav Ganguly after match against Delhi Capitals, pic goes viral
Birthday Special: 5 Special Hindi Films Adapted From Rabindranath Tagore
Birthday Special: 5 Special Hindi Films Adapted From Rabindranath Tagore
Chal Zindagi Music Launch: Divyanka Tripathi is all praises for Vivek Dahiya
Chal Zindagi Music Launch: Divyanka Tripathi is all praises for Vivek Dahiya
Sumbul Touqeer reflects on her life journey, shares inspiring message
Sumbul Touqeer reflects on her life journey, shares inspiring message
Disha Patani tosses her glam in cheeky blue co-ords
Disha Patani tosses her glam in cheeky blue co-ords
Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif
Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif
Read Latest News