Hotness Alert: Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen’s ooze off with oomph in chic outfits

Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen are true beauties. The stars are very active on social media handle. And here’s how the divas are keeping us all prepped up in stylish outfits, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 08:48:03
Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen, the two highly popular and talented actresses from the television world have come a long way. With their amazing style quotient and looks, the divas have managed to garner love and admiration from many all across the country. Owing to that, the stars have now shared pictures on their social media handle, where we can see the duo keeping their fashion on check in sheer outfits.

Ashnoor Kaur in stylish lilac midi dress

Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning set of pictures. In the preppy look, we can see her wearing a sheer noodled strap lilac bodycon dress. The ruched outfit looked all stunning, as she completed the look with her long wavy hair and a pair of white pumps. However, the red wavy tresses stole the entire show.

Ashnoor shot to fame with her spectacular work folio on the screen as an actress. The diva started off her career as a child actor and later also bagged crucial roles as adult. Her last work was Baal Veer.

Anushka Sen stuns in a casual wear

The Baal Veer actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. The diva looked preppy as she wore a stylish black bralette. The diva completed the look with her grey shorts. The diva completed the look with her long wavy ponytail, minimal makeup and chic accessories.

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

