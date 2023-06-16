I was in a happy phase throughout the shoot of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo: Jimit Trivedi

Jimit Trivedi who comes from a strong background in Gujarati and Hindi theatre got all recognition from the film Bhool Bhulaiya. He has done films like 102 Not Out, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota etc. He is presently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Jimit talks about his role in the series and the preparation aspect.

Check here.

What kind of preparation went into playing your character in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo?

Preparation wise it was a 50-50 effort. 50% was from writers and director because they were very clear about the character while on paper and even during execution. The graph and progression were crystal clear to everyone. The rest of the 50% was from my end and I was fortunate enough to have friends in the Anti-Narcotics Department. I saw their body language and observed their mannerisms. So that was from my side, and all these things together created the character of Proshun Jain. Certain things which Homi Sir and I were discussing throughout were factors like body language and the sharpness of the character.

How did you approach the character of ACP Proshun Jain and give it your own unique take?

First of all, ACP Proshun’s character is very real and he is in a very real phase. I wouldn’t term him as completely fictional in the sense that there are a lot of officers just like Proshun. Things like his intelligence, love for animals, his humanity, honesty and dedication to work make him a very real character. He talks less and observes more and that is noticeable. The audiences know he is thinking about something but can’t put a finger on it. His quality makes him unique.

How did you balance the intense nature of the role with the overall tone of the show?

I didn’t have to balance anything in this show because it was well-balanced on paper. The writers and directors have balanced it so very well that I just had to play my part. My part was intense and honest. I had to portray the toughness and intensity to flesh out Proshun’s character which I did like the rest of the cast. The series was written so well on paper that we all played our parts and followed instructions and it fell in place beautifully.

As an actor, what factors do you consider before taking up a role?

Before signing up for any project, I look at the story first. I also look at the character and its impactfulness. Irrespective of the genre, my constant endeavour is to leave a mark on every project I undertake. I would love to do a negative role because I have done it on TV, but even if I do a negative role, I would want to do it in such a way that it impacts the audience’s life a in very positive way.

We have mostly seen you play humorous characters, how different was the experience while working for this one?

Oh yes, I know people have always seen me play humorous characters, and I have always wanted to do something different, something more serious. Back in 2008 I had done a negative role for a show on Colors and now cut to 2022 I got this offer for ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ and I was very happy.

When I was approached for the show I was given a brief about the character, and I was very clear that whether I am selected or not, I am going to enjoy this audition. I was really happy throughout the shoot, although my face had to emote serious reactions throughout the shoot, but from inside I was bursting with joy on achieving something that I have wanted for so long.