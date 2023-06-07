In Pics: Anushka Sen’s 'bold explore' by the pool

Anushka Sen just took the plunge into a pool adventure that’s hotter than a summer heatwave! Rocking the poolside like a true diva, she unleashed her bold side with a jaw-dropping sheer scooped neck black monokini that left everyone gasping for breath.

Anushka Sen’s photodump from the pool

Sharing a delightful photodump on her social media handle, she struck poses that could set the screen on fire. With each click, she oozed sensuousness and sprinkled spice all around, making hearts race faster than a cheetah on a chase. Anushka Sen just proved that when it comes to poolside allure, and that she’s the reigning queen, when it comes to fashion.

Sharing the photodump Anushka Sen wrote, “Just keep swimming”

Here take a look at the pictures.

Reactions

Nevertheless, the pictures swooned the internet over. And with that, her fans couldn’t help but praise the bong beauty’s pool style file.

One wrote, “Annu increasing the temperature of whole Bangalore” as the actress clicked the pictures while in Bangalore.

However, another user wasn’t very happy with the avatar, saying, “Anushka bus Tum Hi bachi thi Tumse yah ummid Nahin Thi Ki Tum hot and bold pic upload Karogi”

A third user wrote, “Yes !! Just keep swimming lily you are about to reach the shore 😊💗 #learn_to_enjoy_1234 #anushkasen #colleenhoover #itendswithus”

Hotness Alert: Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen’s ooze off with oomph in chic outfits