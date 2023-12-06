Inside Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane’s morning routine [Photos]

Guess what? Prajakta Koli, our go-to for no-makeup slay, spilled the tea on her winter morning magic. She’s got us questioning why we can’t wake up looking as radiant as her selfies – seriously, it’s like she’s living in a perpetual golden hour.

Hold up, though! In one pic, she’s on a mission to tackle those morning eye bags. But, like, does Mumbai not know it’s winter? Prajakta’s out here, wondering if the city got the memo to chill a bit on the sweat factor.

Then bam! Gym time, and she’s rocking this halter neck bralette like it’s a runway, paired with high-waisted pants that scream “fit goals.” And that sleek ponytail? It’s basically the cherry on top of the “I woke up like this, flawless” cake.

So, in Prajakta’s world, winter mornings are all about conquering puffiness, slaying the gym game, and doing it with a side of humor. Because, why not make every morning a blend of self-care, style, and a whole lot of sass? Here’s to waking up like Prajakta – where every selfie tells a story of tackling the day with grace and a touch of glam!