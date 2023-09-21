Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design

Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur are social media queens. The actress turned Muse in an alluring salwar suit glam with jhumkas. Check out the stunning designs below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 06:00:08
Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853459

Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur never miss a chance to impress with their fashion book. Whether it be sultry bodycon dresses, cut-out gowns, or sharara sets, Jannat and Avneet know how to carry every look with elegance and style; this time, the divas turn muse in salwar suits with jhumkas. See the stunning designs below.

Decoding Jannat Zubair’s Style In Salwar Suit

Kulche Chole actress Jannat Zubair turns muse wearing a beautiful soft pink anarkali kurta with pajama and matching dupatta. The diva embraces her stunning salwar suit style with minimal makeup. She left her hair open, and the beauty paired up with dark pink jhumkas, adding an extra dose of glamour. The colorful jutis complete her overall alluring glam.

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853452

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853453

Decoding Avneet Kaur’s Style In Salwar Suit

On the other hand, Avneet Kaur looks stunning in an ivory chikankari design kurta with a front slit. She paired the drape with a plain salwar and gold border dupatta. With the gold jhumkas and bangles, she adorns her goddess avatar. Her open hairstyle, smokey makeup, and glossy lips give her a sense of sensuality. Throughout the photos, she embraced her ethnicity in a subtle look.

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853454

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853455

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853456

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853457

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853458

Undoubtedly, Jannat and Avneet turn muse in their alluring salwar suit style with jhumkas and minimal makeup.

Whose traditional salwar suit design did you like better? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

