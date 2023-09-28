Jannat Zubair Celebrates 'Eid-e-Milad' With Her Mother And Father, See Selfie Photo

The gorgeous Tu Aashiqui actress Jannat Zubair is a famous diva in town. She began her journey in acting as a child artist, and with her consistent performance, she carved her niche in the industry. Apart from that, she is a social media star who keeps buzzing on the internet with her latest share. And today, the actress shared photos from her ‘Eid-e-Milad’ celebrations.

Jannat Zubair Selfie Photo With Family

On Thursday afternoon, Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo posing with her family from the mosque celebrating the auspicious occasion of ‘Eid-e-Milad.’ She is wearing the traditional Muslim outfit, the burkha, and her mother wore a brown color burkha while his father was wearing a white kurta pajama with a white cap. This trio smiled for a selfie photo. They looked adorable together, like a sweet little family. However, her little brother, Ayaan Zubair, was missing in the family photo.

“Eid-e- Milad un Nabi Mubarak,” Jannat Zubair captioned the post. The actress shares a great bond with her family members. And we have witnessed their unbreakable bond on her Instagram feed. She often treats fans with a sneak peek of her personal life, whether attending a party together or vacationing in beautiful places.

So, did you like Jannat Zubair’s ‘Eid-e-Milad’ celebrations with her mother and father? Please let us know in the comments section.