Jannat Zubair Praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali For ‘Heeramandi’ Says, “Cinematic Marvel”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ is not just a web show, it’s a sensation. With the audience and critics showering it with praise, and big names like Surbhi Jyoti, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh and Akshay Kumar joining the fan club, the excitement and anticipation for the show is palpable. Now, social media influencer Jannat Zubair has also succumbed to the ‘Heeramandi’ fever, adding to the buzz.

Jannat Zubair shared an appreciation post for the director of Heeramandi on her Instagram story. In the story, she re-shared the clip of the show from Netflix’s official account and wrote all the praiseworthy words for the whole cast, crew, and director. “‘Heeramandi’, Helmed by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is an exquisite cinematic marvel. A triumph of storytelling and craftsmanship! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew for this Masterpiece! (With a joining hands emoji),” she wrote.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is streaming on Netflix. The web show has eight episodes, the first of which was released on 1 May 2024. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed and produced the show. Prerna Singh was the executive producer, and Arvinder Gill was the supervising producer. The show casts Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha, and others.

Undeniably, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s on-screen craft never fails to become the talk of the town.