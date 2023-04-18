Jannat Zubair leaves her fans astounded with her Iftaar party looks. Her pictures went viral on the internet where we could see her all decked up in stylish white salwar suit as she arrives for an Iftaar party. The pictures went viral on the internet in no time, and we are in absolute awe with the pictures.

Jannat Zubair is currently one of the leading Instagram influencers. She owns over 40 million followers on her Instagram. The diva is also a popular television actress. She is known for the show Phulwa, widely.

Jannat Zubair’s stunning look in white

Pictures of Jannat Zubair go viral on the internet where we can see her all dressed up for Iftaar party. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish white satin salwar suit. The suit featured beautiful golden embroidery work. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and nude lips. Keeping her smile intact the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Iftaar is the evening meal that Muslims consume to break their daily fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is the meal that is consumed after sunset prayers, at the end of the day-long fast. Iftaar is considered a time of community and togetherness, and is often shared with family and friends. Traditionally, the fast is broken by eating dates and drinking water, followed by a meal consisting of various dishes that can vary depending on the region and culture. The meal is typically hearty and nutritious to provide energy for the next day’s fast. Iftaar is an important aspect of Ramadan and holds great significance for Muslims around the world.