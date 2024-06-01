Jia Narigara talks about her debut OTT project Gunaah

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Jia Narigara will be seen in the upcoming web series Gunaah, directed by Anil Senior and created by Anirudh Pathak. The series features Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti and Zayn Ibad Khan in key roles. The series will launch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jia who has done shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Ishq-e-Nadaan etc, says about her experience, “I’m excited to make my debut with this project into OTT space. My role is very beautiful and important. I’m not allowed to speak much about it as of now. But I’m sure my audience will love watching me.”

Talking about shooting for the series she states, “I see it as a great opportunity to share screen space with popular actors like Gashmeer sir and Surbhi ma’am. I got to learn a lot while shooting for the series. Our director sir is an amazing person. The team was so kind that I enjoyed my time throughout during the shoots on the set.”

What’s more? Jia will next be seen on the big screen and is excited about sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in it. “I already completed my shoots for a Bollywood movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan sir. And post this I’m excited to see myself on a bigger screen. As an actor I’m always open to all mediums, be it’s TV, OTT or movies. As an actor, I look forward to exploring new opportunities instead of limiting myself.”

Best of luck!!