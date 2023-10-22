Digital | Celebrities

Khushi Kapoor Exudes 'What-A-Babe' Vibe In Strapless White Dress, Check-out Stunning Photos

Khushi Kapoor never misses a chance to impress us with her fashion. The actress in the latest photos exudes irresistible charm in the white dress. Check out her stunning photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Oct,2023 03:35:29
Khushi Kapoor Exudes 'What-A-Babe' Vibe In Strapless White Dress, Check-out Stunning Photos 863377
Credit: bombaytimes and delhi.times Instagram

The starkid actress Khushi is gearing up for her debut film ‘The Archies’. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film holds a fresh cast, including Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. Recently, a promotional event was held in the city where the actress caught the spotlight with her white dress look. Let’s take a look.

Khushi Kapoor In White Dress

For the ‘The Archies’ event, Khushi is known for her exquisite fashion and jaw-dropping appearance in the classy white dress. The strapless dress accentuates her beautiful shoulders and sensual collarbones. Followed by a fitted bodice, and the mini frock looks stunning. With the cool dress, she exudes ‘what-a-babe’ charm.

But wait, there is more! Khushi Kapoor looks stylish in this avatar. Her hairstyle in loose curls, dewy makeup, and nude lips complete her elegant look. The gold hoop earrings add an extra dose of sparkle. With a beautiful smile on her face, Khushi perfectly balances elegance and charm in the white dress.

Khushi Kapoor Exudes 'What-A-Babe' Vibe In Strapless White Dress, Check-out Stunning Photos 863373

Khushi Kapoor Exudes 'What-A-Babe' Vibe In Strapless White Dress, Check-out Stunning Photos 863374

Khushi Kapoor Exudes 'What-A-Babe' Vibe In Strapless White Dress, Check-out Stunning Photos 863375

Khushi Kapoor Exudes 'What-A-Babe' Vibe In Strapless White Dress, Check-out Stunning Photos 863376

Khushi Kapoor’s debut film, The Archies, is set to hit OTT screens on 7 December 2023. This film is based on American comic book series. In contrast, Khushi is the younger daughter of the late Shridevi and Boney Kapoor.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.

